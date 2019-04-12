SLOCUM TWP. — Doris L. (Honabach) Brown, 90, of Slocum Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Newport Township on March 19, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Harold W. and Florence M. (Womelsdorf) Honabach. She was a graduate of Newport Township High School and worked at Leslie Fay in Glen Lyon. After marriage, Doris became a full-time wife and mother who devoted her time to providing a loving home for her family.

She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Alden. Aside from the enjoyment she found in the daily tasks of being a homemaker, she also like to go camping.

Doris married Ralph R. Brown in 1950 and together they celebrated 68 years of marriage this past July.

In addition to her husband, she will be missed by her sons, Richard Brown, of Slocum, and David Brown and wife Dee, of Nanticoke; grandsons Keith Brown and companion Krysti Gober and Allan Brown and wife LeeAnn; and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Charlotte Wida, of Elmira, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Patricia Brown, and brother-in-law Steven C. Wida "Jr."

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck, with her pastor, the Reverend Charles Warwick, officiating. Interment will follow in Slocum Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]