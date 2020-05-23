Or Copy this URL to Share

RIVERDALE, N.Y. — Doris Lee (Kaufman) Shaiman, 88, of Riverdale, N.Y., died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home. Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna White Kaufman, and was a graduate and valedictorian of Wyoming Area High School. Doris Lee was a bookkeeper and secretary, first at Triangle Shoe Company and then for many years at Goldberg Advertising in Wilkes-Barre. More recently, she worked as a secretary at Congregation Ohav Zedek Synagogue. Doris Lee retired, and along with her husband, moved to New York to be close to family. She was a former member of Ohav Zedek, its sisterhood and the Jewish Community Center of Wyoming Valley. In addition to her parents, Doris Lee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerome Shaiman; sisters, Hilda Beck Klein, Rebecca Schlesinger and Pearl Kaufman. She is survived by her children, Fran and her husband, Steven Lesser, of Columbus, Ohio; Susan and her husband, Mikael Kimelman, of Pittsburgh; Joel Shaiman and his wife, Harriet, of New York City, N.Y.; Sara Shaiman, of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Bethany (Anthony), Natalie (Jordan) and William Lesser; Benjamin and David Kimelman and Aaron, Sydney and Benjamin Shaiman; great-granddaughter, Gemma; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. A private graveside funeral service will be conducted, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Anshe Ahavas Achim Cemetery, West Pittston, with her son, Rabbi Joel Shaiman, officiating. Donations may be made in Doris Lee's memory to the Friedman Jewish Community Center (JCC of Wyoming Valley), 613 S. J. Strauss Lane, Kingston, PA 18704; (570) 824-4646; email: info@friedmanjcc.org. The family welcomes visitors during shivah, to be held electronically. Visit www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information. Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

