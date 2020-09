SWEET VALLEY — Doris Walters, 96, of Sweet Valley, formerly of Trucksville, died Sept. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.