HALLSTEAD — On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Dorothy Ann 'Dottie' (Hudanick) Rinko, of Hallstead, 77, was reunited with her husband of nearly 60 years, Harold Rinko, who went to his eternal fishing hole a few days shy of his 76th birthday on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. We warmly remember them both. Dorothy was born and raised in Swoyersville, the daughter of a coalminer and one of ten children raised by George and Jennie Hudanick. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and shortly thereafter married Harold, a graduate of Central Catholic, on May 26, 1942. They promptly moved to central New Jersey, where Harold was already employed with Caterpillar, started a family, and were faithful congregants of Christ the King Church in Manville, N.J. They established roots in Belle Mead, N.J., where they raised two sons, and Harold launched his business that survived 35-plus years. When their house grew quiet, they returned to Pennsylvania to be closer to family, and enjoy views of the Endless Mountains from their 40 acres in Hallstead. From there, they hosted grandchildren during holidays, after snowstorms, and for long summer weekends. Dottie lived to shop and spent time looking after and worrying about her mother, her nine siblings and dozens of nieces and nephews. She deeply loved her grandchildren and was a natural "momma bear," most comfortable gently rocking an infant in her arms. Meanwhile, Harold developed a love of the outdoors and learned how to fish and hunt at the knees of his uncles. He then practiced religiously with his brother-in-law, nephews and younger son. This was the inspiration for most of Harold's legendary stories, with specks of truth in some of them. Harold and Dottie were generous with family and friends — following the Great Flood of 1972, they refurbished Dottie's childhood house for her mother, and their greeting cards were anticipated at birthdays, graduations and weddings. They leave behind two sons; Chris (Carly) and Doug (Stephanie), as well as six grandchildren, Michael, Hannah, Carly, Will, Mia and Jack. Dorothy is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen (Hudanick) Audi, of Swoyersville, and scores of beloved nieces and nephews. Harold is survived by his brother, Myron (Theresa), also of Swoyersville, and niece, Susan. They will be sorely missed on opening days, on birthdays, and for many days thereafter. And we will remember them always.



