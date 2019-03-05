MOUNTAIN TOP — Dorothy Ann Yanasheski, 91, of Mountain Top, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Mountain Top Senior Care with family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John and Victoria Presbeck Zavislak. She attended GAR Memorial High School. She was a member of St. Mary's of the Maternity Church. She owned and operated a beauty shop for many years in Wilkes-Barre. She loved spending time and traveling with her family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Joseph J. Yanasheski, in 2010; her son, Edward Yanasheski, in 2000; her sisters, Jennifer Zavislak, Matilda (Tillie) Masi, Elizabeth (Betty) Pomoroy and Julia Luksha; and brothers Joseph, John and Thomas Zavislak.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Yanasheski, and his wife, Janice, of Mountain Top; her daughter-in-law, Denise Yanasheski, of Palm Coast, Fla.; two grandchildren, Lee Yanasheski and Nicole Yanasheski Hamel, both of Palm Coast, Fla.; a great-grandson, Liam Yanasheski; and sister Stephanie Danielowicz, of Edwardsville.

Services are private.

Arrangements are by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information and to leave condolences.