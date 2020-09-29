1/
Dorothy Arlene Dankulich
WYOMING — Dorothy Arlene Dankulich, 76, of Wyoming, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in her home.

Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Yasenchak Stash. She was educated in the Larksville Schools.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; two sisters and three brothers.

Surviving is a son, Andrew Shales, of Woodstock, Ga., and her brother, William Stash, of Larksville; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

There will be no calling hours.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
