TUNKHANNOCK — Our beloved mother, Dorothy B. Dimmick, 90, of Tunkhannock went to be with her Loving Savior, Dec. 1, 2019, in the Star Hill Nursing Home, Monroe Township, with her daughters at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John S. Dimmick.

Born in Dallas on Dec. 22, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Freda Wandel Brobst.

She was an active member of the Mehoopany Baptist Church, serving as the captain of the prayer chain, teaching Sunday school, Jr. Church, VBS and working in AWANA and Olympian Clubs.

She also was a Girl Scout Leader and a Cub Scout Leader during her children's growing up years.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Larry and wife Kathy Dimmick, of Laceyville, Rusty and wife Patricia Dimmick, of Arizona, Summer and wife Caroline Dimmick, of Arizona, John Jr. and wife Darci, of Tunkhannock, Stefan Dimmick, of Arizona; daughters, Autumn Gordon, of Dallas, Spring and husband David Oberbeck, of Meshoppen, Gretchen Miller and companion Kenneth Reeves, of Sweet Valley; twenty-one grandchildren, and thirty-one great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her son, Clark Dimmick; sisters, Sandra Clark and Grace White; brother, Larry Brobst; son-in-law, William Gordon, and granddaughter, Cristy Murphy.

Family and friends are invited to attend Dorothy's Funeral service which will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from the Mehoopany Baptist Church, 4301 PA-87, Mehoopany, PA 18629, with pastors Lee Kliewer and Joseph Billingsley presiding. Interment will follow in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen. A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to

