Dorothy Bish
PLYMOUTH — Dorothy Bish, 95, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday in the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late George and Isabelle (Trusa) Gush. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1943. After high school, she entered the Navy and served during WWII. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center for 20 years.

She was a member of All Saints Parish of Plymouth. She was a past commander of the Plymouth American Legion Post No. 463, Central Section Chairperson for community servies, and VFW Plymouth Memorial Post 1425, and served as the District 12 Commander of the American Legion.

She was preceded in death by a brother, George Jr., and sister, Isabelle Gush, son, Leonard Bish and granddaughter, Christine Bish.

Surviving are children, Richard Bish, of Kingston; Dorothyann Lapresi and her husband, Dominic, of Rochester, N.Y.; Elmer Bish and his wife, Beth, of Texas; George Bish, of Chicago; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.

A Blessing service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in the St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Township

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

For more information, and to obtain live stream information, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
JUL
7
Service
10:00 AM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 3, 2020
I worked with Dorothy at the VA in the early 1970s. She was always such a sweetheart, kind and thoughtful to everyone. One of the best.
