HAZLETON — Dorothy (Ripple) Cerullo, 94, formerly of Hazleton, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in West Hazleton on May 9, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Louis Ripple and Hazle (Cawley) Ripple.

Dorothy was a 1942 graduate of West Hazleton High School, a lifelong resident of the Hazleton area and a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, John Cerullo; brothers Louis, Sheldon and William Ripple; sisters Gertrude and Ruth; and grandson Dennis Grebey Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Kotzer, of Drums; sons John Cerullo and his wife, Doris, of West Virginia, Dennis Grebey, of Florida, and Scott, of Forty Fort. Scott, his fiancée Terri Lewis, her daughter, Gabby, and Scott's son, Anthony Cerullo, were her caregivers. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Christ Lutheran Church of Hazleton. Friends may call 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday morning at the church.

Memorial donations are welcomed by the family to Christ Lutheran Church of Hazleton, 210 W. Green St., Hazleton, PA 18201.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Butler Chapel of Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc., Drums.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's memorial guestbook on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.