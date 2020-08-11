1/
Dorothy Chisarick
SWOYERSVILLE – Dorothy Chisarick, 87, of Swoyersville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Bordash Domarasky. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, and worked in the bakery department at the Acme Store at the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming for many years. She was also very involved with the Knights of Columbus in Luzerne. Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Chisarick in 1974, her longtime companion Eugene McKeown, sisters, Mary, Anna, Elizabeth and Margaret, and brother, Michael.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Donna and her husband Michael, of Alpharetta, Ga.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
