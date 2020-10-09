1/1
Dorothy Dougiallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HUNLOCK CREEK — Dorothy Dougiallo, age 86, formally of Hunlock Creek, died peacefully on Oct. 1, 2020, at her daughter's home in Nanticoke, where she resided.

Dorothy was born on Oct. 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Martha (Lisiewski) and Walter Kusek.

She attended Harter High School.

Prior to retirement in 1992, she was employed by Wise Foods, Berwick, for 30 years.

In 1954, Dorothy married the love of her life, Nostic (Doug) Dougiallo and they celebrated 50 years of marriage together.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends on beach vacations and Caribbean cruises. She enjoyed daily walks when her health permitted.

She was preceded in death by her husband, mother and father and sister, Bernadine Borland.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Marsha Richardson and her husband, Randy; granddaughter, Dina Becker; great-granddaughter, Gracie Becker; cousins, Roberta Helms and Edward Semcheski; sister-in-law, Marie Shevock; god-daughter, Barbara DiGiovanni; god-son, James Loskie; long-time friend, Jayne Kliamovich; her adopted family members, who she loved as her own, Kathy Hernandez, husband, Rogelio; Douglas Edwards, wife, Frances; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was truly grateful for her hospice caregivers, Deanne, Joyce and Chelsea, of Erwine's Health Care. She always told them how much she loved them.

Per Dorothy's request, there will be no calling hours. For those who wish to pay their respects, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Oct. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church, 1030 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Nash officiating.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Erwine Home Health & Hospice, 270 Pierce St., #101, Kingston, 18704.

To submit online condolences to Dorothy's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved