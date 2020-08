SHAVERTOWN — Dorothy E. Bailey Hoyt, 81, of Shavertown, died Aug. 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Those who are attending services are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and state social distancing requirements.