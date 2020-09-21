1/1
Dorothy E. Widman
WILKES-BARRE — Dorothy E. Widman, 94, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing.

Dorothy was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Richard F. and Grace B. Evans Albrecht. She was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Class of 1943. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a salesperson at Woolworth's Department Store in Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre, where she was also an active member of the cookie baking group.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Widman, in 2013; infant daughter, Diane Widman; daughter Debbie Widman; brother Richard Albrecht; and sister Ruth A. Albrecht.

Surviving are her son, Ronald Widman and his wife Debbie, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; grandchildren, Douglas and Kristen Widman; sisters, Lois Albrecht, of Wilkes-Barre, and Carol Dobbs, of Hanover Township; and nieces and nephews.

A Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Hanover Green Cemetery, 689 Main Road, Hanover Township. The Rev. Mary E. Laufer will officiate.

There will be no public calling hours.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
