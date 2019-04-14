COURTDALE — Dorothy G. Nemetz, 85, of Courtdale, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Edwardsville, daughter of the late Frank and Rose Romanchick Gronchick. She was a graduate of Edwardsville High School and retired from the Social Security Administration.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George William Nemetz Jr.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gary Nemetz, of Sweet Valley, and Mark Nemetz, of Hanover Township; and brother, Frank Gronchick, of Hanover Township.

Funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish. Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8. Interment will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.