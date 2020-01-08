Dorothy Holtzer from Laurel Run/Bear Creek and originally from New York, New York, passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2019.

She was a graduate of NYU with a bachelor's and master's degree in education.

She was a teacher in Great Neck Public School for 25 years. She took early retirement and was the president of PC Data Centers that opened in NYC on Park Avenue S. in 1984. In 1989 PC Data Centers expanded to Wilkes-Barre where it exists today on Public Square in the Luzerne Bank Building.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mildred; three sisters, Jeanie, Evelyn, Mickey and brother-in-law Giuseppe.

She is survived by her niece, Susan and husband James in Virginia; and very dear friends and business partners Lynn and Bill; and close friends Pat and Buster and Pastor Dan.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Back-Mountain Harvest Assembly officiated by Pastor Dan Miller. Burial of cremains will take place at the mausoleum in National Memorial Park Cemetery at Falls Church, Virginia next to her sister, Mickey, and dear friend Joan Cosgrove. Arrangement by Yeosock Funeral Home.