Dorothy B. Iracki, 94, passed into eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Wesley Village, Laflin.

Formerly from East Noble St., Nanticoke, she was born in Plymouth and graduated from schools there. During the 1940s Dorothy started her career as a secretary at the former McGregor Sportswear Co., Nanticoke. Through a correspondence benefit sponsored by the company that involved writing letters to servicemen fighting in World War II, she met the love of her life, Stanley Iracki, of Nanticoke. After the war they were married in St. Joseph's Church, Nanticoke. They moved to Delaware and both were employed by the Getty Oil and DuPont Chemical companies. Dorothy rose through the ranks of the secretarial pool to eventually become chief executive secretary for the president of DuPont Chemical Co..

After retiring with her husband they operated a small clothing/dress business in Delaware. Their joy was traveling by car to various states throughout the years, especially West Virginia. After the death of her beloved Stanley, Dorothy returned in the 1980s to Nanticoke to care of her elderly parents, Jack and Mary Meza. After their passing, Dorothy became involved in St. Joseph Church activities and enjoyed going on senior citizen bus trips with friends and neighbors. Dorothy was an avid gardener and took much pride in her yard and home. She was a very spiritual person and set a regular time each day to pray. Dorothy always had a kind smile for everyone, was a good listener and had a generous heart. She will be missed by those who came to know her kindness, warm smile, support and caring nature.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Cintala Meza, and her husband, Stanley B. Iracki.

Surviving are her sisters, Louise Fox of Maryland and Antoinette Baker of New Jersey; a brother-in-law, Joseph Iracki of Nanticoke; and nieces and nephews in various states.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Slovak Cemetery, Nanticoke.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating for a Mass to be said at your parish or St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, in Mrs. Iracki's memory.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.

