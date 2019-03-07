KINGSTON — Dorothy Isabelle DeFabo, of Kingston, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late George and Victoria Collotty Platko and was of graduate of Ashley High School. Prior to retirement, Dorothy worked for Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed listening to heavy metal music and Rod Stewart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ralston.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Paul DeFabo and his wife, Diane, of Stroudsburg, and Jeff DeFabo, of Kingston; grandchildren Ryan and Samantha DeFabo; brother George Platko and his wife, Carol; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 9:45 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church, Maple Avenue, Kingston.

Friends are invited 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Monday.

