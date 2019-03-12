MOUNTAIN TOP — Dorothy K. McCurdy, 90, of Mountain Top, formerly of Annville, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

The daughter of the late Daniel and Katherine Fulkrod Kain, she was born in Liverpool, Pa., on Nov. 12, 1928. Dorothy graduated from Hershey High School and owned and operated restaurants prior to retiring. She also enjoyed gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester E. McCurdy, in 2013; brother William Kain; and sisters Sarah Reynolds, Cora Wilson and Margaret Alford.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Dennis McCurdy, of Cleona, Leslie Winters, of Colebrook, Terry McCurdy and her husband, Robert Clark, of Mountain Top, Carol Weisser and her husband, Carl, of Lingletown, Kevin McCurdy and his wife, Naomi, of Elizabethan, and Nancy McCurdy Thieroff Cosey and her husband, Richard Cosey, of Annville; grandchildren James, Lisa, Shawn, Lauren, Leah, Caitlin, Aaron, Ashley, Chris, Jacob, Maxwell, Nichole and Eric; step-grandchildren Eli and Xander; multiple great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister Helen Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. March 24, 2019, in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Wyoming Valley, 20 Church Rd., Wyoming.

Arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ; the Mountain Top Ambulance Association or Mountain Top Fire Dept.; or Unitarian Universalist Church of Wyoming Valley, 20 Church Rd., Wyoming, PA 18644.

