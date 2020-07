WILKES-BARRE — Dorothy M. (Lendacky) Jones, 93, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died July 27, 2020. Funeral services will be Friday, with Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Those attending should assemble at church by 10:45 a.m. Friday. Masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements by John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre.