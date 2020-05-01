Dorothy Mae "Dot" (Carey) Skipalis
HANOVER TWP. — Dorothy "Dot" Mae (Carey) Skipalis, age 70, of Holly Street, Hanover Township, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020. Dot was born in Luzerne County, the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Jones) Carey. Dorothy graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1967. She was an employee of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for 23 years. Dot enjoyed baking, canning, bowling, bingo, gardening, and the companionship of her cat, Molly. She was a member of Holy Family Church in Sugar Notch. She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Katherine (Witinski) Skipalis and Zigmund Skipalis, as well as in-laws Edward Kuklewicz II, and Edward and Irene Skipalis. She is survived by her husband, Zigmund "Zig;" daughters, Katherine and Brenda; in-laws, Andrew and Delores Skipalis, and Catherine Kuklewicz; nieces and nephews, Linda (Skipalis) Morgan, Barry Skipalis, Doris (Kuklewicz) Brady, and Edward Kuklewicz III. Due to the global state of emergency, funeral services and interment will be held at a later date. Dot's strength and quick wit will be sorely missed. Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, 18706.

Published in Times Leader from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
