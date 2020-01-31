Dorothy Marie Baker, 83, passed into the hands of the Lord on Jan. 2, 2020.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother and career nurse of over 40 years. She was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church in Buttonwood for over 50 years.

Dorothy was born in Nanticoke in 1936 to the late Adam and Sophia Gajewski. She earned her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1957, working at Mercy Hospital for most of her career, as well as Birchwood Nursing Home.

She always cared more for others than herself and was greatly loved by those who knew her. She had a gift for nurturing the needy and the hurting, it was her calling. She is now at rest with the Holy Father and at peace forever.

Dorothy married the late John E. Baker in 1961 and was the mother of three children, the late John J. Baker (1962-2016); and is survived by daughter Joyce Baker and her husband Chris Root; daughter Jennifer Bosland; granddaughter Grace Bosland; sister Florence Mont; Aunt Helen Kollar; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother Adam Gajewski.

Dorothy actively attended church, loved cooking, watching baseball and tending to her vegetable garden. She also loved visiting her daughters and granddaughter in Florida. She adored her cats Smokey, Scooter and Bandit and gave them love beyond measure. She was a kind and gentle woman and words cannot describe the sorrow her family feels for her loss.

Dorothy always had a kind word for those she knew and cared for. Her laughter was infectious. She would have everyone laughing until tears ran down their faces. She was a wonderful person with a lovable God-given spirit. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral liturgy with Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, Dorothy's family requests memorial contributions be made to Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood, Hanover Township.

