DALLAS — Sister Dorothy McLaughlin, RSM, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, died peacefully at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. She was born Oct. 8, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, and was the daughter of Edward and Josephine Haggerty McLaughlin. Sister graduated from St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre and received a degree in social studies and art from Misericordia University, a Masters in Art from Notre Dame University and a Doctorate in Art Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She entered the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas on Feb. 2, 1945, and professed her vows on Sept. 16, 1950. She received the religious name of Sister Manus. During her early years, she desired to be a math teacher or work with lepers in South America. However, her artistic talent was recognized and she was encouraged to study art. Sister Dorothy developed her skills in water color, woodcarving and sculpture. She was a member of the faculty and Director of Graduate Programs at both Misericordia University and the University of Scranton. In time, Sister Dorothy realized that art had a therapeutic and rewarding effect on many and she developed a graduate Art Therapy Program at Marywood University. Upon retiring from the teaching ministry, she co-founded the Catherine McAuley Center in Scranton. There she continued to see the benefit art can bring and so she continued her art therapy sessions with the women and children who made their home at the Catherine McAuley Center. When interviewed about her life, Sister Dorothy commented "I have always been an art therapist philosophically, without knowing the term, because art therapy is involved with the process rather than the product. The product is significant if it is important to the individual artist. It doesn't matter that every work of art is not exhibitable, the process is a means of personal growth and development." For Sister Dorothy, art was a spiritual experience which she shared with all she met. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward M. McLaughlin, Ph.D. Sister Dorothy is survived by her niece, Mary Jo McLaughlin; nephews Daniel McLaughlin, Sean McLaughlin and his wife, Eva, Michael McLaughlin and his wife, Jennifer; and the Sisters of Mercy. The celebration of her life will begin in the Mercy Center Chapel, Dallas, at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 12, with a prayer service and visiting until 10:15 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370 Dallas, PA 18612. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.