1/1
Dorothy O'Malley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGSTON — Dorothy O'Malley, 84, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston on June 8, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances Deitz Lenkowski.

Dorothy was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1954. After graduation she was employed by Acme Markets for many years, until the birth of her children. She then became a stay-at-home mom and homemaker.

Dorothy was a member of the Independent Fire Company Auxiliary, Kingston. After the passing of her husband, she was employed by Price Chopper until her retirement. She was a member of the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O'Malley, in 1990; brothers, Michael and Robert Lenkowski; sister, Catherine Kulikowski.

Surviving are her daughters, Deborah Castner, of Kingston; Michele Harowicz and her husband, James, of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Jennifer Podsadlik and her husband, Alex, of Kingston; Kyle Castner and his wife, Michelle, of Plymouth; Brian Harowicz, of Mountain Top; Dr. Michael Harowicz and his wife, Dr. Alex Horne, of Maryland; great-grandson, Oliver Podsadlik, of Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens at East Mountain for the kind and compassionate care shown to Dorothy throughout her stay there and to the support given by Compassionate Care Hospice.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kopicki Funeral Home, Kingston.

Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved