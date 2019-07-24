LUZERNE — Dorothy P. Britt, 83, of Luzerne, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the home of her son.

She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late William and Nellie Valichka Yenshuski. She was a graduate of Kingston High School and worked at RCA and Harris for over 30 years.

Dorothy enjoyed knitting, especially knitting personalized Christmas stockings for every member of the family, including pets. She would spend days baking for holidays and special occasions.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; grandson Christopher; and her sister, Margaret Connor.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, John and his wife, Lynn Britt, of Swoyersville, and Mark and his wife, Hongyan Britt, of Sweet Valley; grandchildren Kyle, Shane, Mark Ryan, Jocelyn and Jeremy; step-grandchild Boren; sisters Rita Harper, Marion and her husband, Charles, Cesarini, and Carol and her husband, Leo Gallagher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Interment will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.