WILKES-BARRE — Dorothy Petrovich, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, Nanticoke.

Dorothy was the daughter of the late Michael and Sophie Kulak Fetchen of Wilkes-Barre. She was a graduate of Marymount School, Class of 1947. She worked for Alan Manufacturing, Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, for several years.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Fetchen, Edison, New Jersey.

Her late husband Louis passed away Dec. 10, 2018, and they are now reunited in heaven. They can celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary together again.

Together they made their home and raised their family in Wilkes-Barre. For many years they enjoyed camping at Red's Landing in Mehoopany. Dorothy also enjoyed cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, Penn State and GAR Grenadier football.

She is survived by her children Louis Jr. and his wife Elaine, Las Vegas, Nevada, Rosanne Hogan, Ronald Petrovich, Wilkes-Barre, Debra Coombs and husband Allen, Shickshinny, and Robert and his wife Mary Jean, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren Dara Hogan Smith and Robbie Petrovich. great-granddaughter Haley Rose Hughes; and step-grandchildren Christopher, Daniel, Michael Coombs and Kathrin Wido. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Alexander Petrovich and his wife Gail; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The Petrovich family would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to everyone at Birchwood who got to know Mommy.

A blessing service will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. James McGaghan officiating.

Memorial visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday.

Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.