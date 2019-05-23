LUZERNE — Dorothy Shelly, 96, of Luzerne, passed away Sunday evening, May 19, 2019, at the Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Harveys Lake.

Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Hooper Barnard. She was a graduate of Overbrook School for the Blind of Philadelphia. For many years, she was employed as a nurse's assistant. Dorothy resided all of her life in Luzerne before moving to Shavertown. During her younger years, she loved to travel places like the Grand Canyon and the Golden Gate Bridge. In her mid-years, she and her husband traveled to Hawaii and Australia; they also sponsored many bus trips to Florida and camping.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Harold Shelly; brothers, Ralph, George and Harold Barnard; and sister, Lois Lamoreaux.

Surviving is her son, Doug Shelly, of Luzerne; and several nieces and nephews.

Many years ago, Dorothy planned that at the time of her death her body would be donated to the Humanity Gifts Registry for the medical advancement and research of students attending medical college, in which Dorothy's wishes were carried out.

A memorial service will be held for all those to attend at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, in The Bennett Presbyterian Church, 501 Bennet St., Luzerne.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home, 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.