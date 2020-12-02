MECHANICSBURG — Dorothy Theresa Harcarik, age 86, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Messiah Village. Born Jan. 12, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Anderovski) Dennis.

A devout and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg, Theresa would often find time throughout the day to pray and recite the rosary. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and telling them stories of the past.

Theresa was a talented cook and baker and was known as the "Cookie Lady" to family, both here and overseas, as well as to neighbors and friends of her children and grandchildren. She was famous for her chocolate chip cookies, her cherry pie and traditional Slovak foods like nut rolls, poppy seed rolls and halupki.

Theresa is survived by her husband, James T. Harcarik; her son, James T. Harcarik III and wife, Carolyn; her daughter, Kathleen Ripp and husband, Stephen; her daughter, Therese McHugh and husband, Jim; her grandchildren, Collin, Nora, Heidi Murphy and husband, Shea, Jessica Kalcher and husband, Gernot, Madison, Christian, Hannah and Moira; her great-grandchildren, Shea, Griffin, Tobin and Brady; and her sisters, Mary Kaytrosh and Anna Mae Mulquin and husband, Jim. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Harcarik and by her siblings, Bernard and Irene Dennis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 E. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg. Mass will also be livestreamed on St. Joseph's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stjosephmechanicsburg. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dallas. There will be a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Food for the Poor at www.foodforthepoor.org.

