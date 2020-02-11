KINGSTON — Douglas Charles Patrick Kistler died Feb. 6, 2020, in his Kingston home from an epileptic seizure. He was born at Bad Cannstatt Army Hospital, Stuttgart, Germany, 59 years ago while his father served in the U.S. Army.

Douglas was the son of Margaret Hopkins Kistler, Lake Silkworth, and the late Douglas Edward Kistler. He is survived by his sisters, Gina Michelle and husband David Barry, of Pemberton, N.J.; Delilah Lynne and husband Thomas Michales, of Lancaster; twin niece and nephew Jillian Lilah and Evan Charles Michales; uncle Dr. Dale Cordell Kistler, and aunt Dr. Sue Anne Murahata, of Denver, Colo. He was predeceased by grandparents Dr. Charles Jonas and Marjorie Bone Kistler; James Patrick and Elizabeth Burns Hopkins; and aunt Lilah Jean Kistler.

Douglas graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School, class of 1987, and from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a degree in Environmental Science. He was knowledgeable about nature and wildlife, and concerned about global warming. He was a master fisherman. When in college, he would catch brook trout in the stream by his dorm, prepare them in his room and share with hungry classmates. He liked to cook and kept a vegetable garden.

Douglas suffered with epilepsy for 40 years after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle. He was brave and dealt with the cruel condition as best he could. He was loved by his family and friends; we will miss him all our lives. There will be a private memorial service. Memorial contributions will be gratefully accepted by Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA, Kirby Health Center, 71 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. [email protected]

