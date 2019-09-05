Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
For more information about
Douglas Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Edward Smith III


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Edward Smith III Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — Douglas Edward Smith III, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019.

He was born Oct. 1, 1992, in Kingston, a son of Douglas and Tracy Golden Smith of Wilkes-Barre. He attended the Alternative Learning School in Plains Township. Doug was loved by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Madeline Alpaugh, Robert Silcox, Joseph Golden and Douglas Smith Sr.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his brothers, James Nicholas Smith, of Orlando, Fla., and Nicholas Anthony Graham, of Pittston; grandparents Grayce and Robert Metzger; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Download Now