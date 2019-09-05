|
WILKES-BARRE — Douglas Edward Smith III, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019.
He was born Oct. 1, 1992, in Kingston, a son of Douglas and Tracy Golden Smith of Wilkes-Barre. He attended the Alternative Learning School in Plains Township. Doug was loved by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Madeline Alpaugh, Robert Silcox, Joseph Golden and Douglas Smith Sr.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his brothers, James Nicholas Smith, of Orlando, Fla., and Nicholas Anthony Graham, of Pittston; grandparents Grayce and Robert Metzger; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends may call from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Times Leader from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019