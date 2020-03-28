HANOVER TWP. — Douglas Thomas Jr., 70, of Hanover Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Douglas Thomas Sr. and Mary (Roth) Thomas. Doug was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Class of 1968. He served with the Army National Guard from 1969 to 1979.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years by HPG International Inc. in Mountain Top.

Doug was an avid gardener and took great pride in his home and garden. He loved cruising and taking trips to Atlantic City, along with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ellen Everett and Linda Sarbough.

Doug is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary (Hurst) Thomas, and by his children, Douglas Thomas, of Palm Beach Garden, Fla., and Brenda Chepolis and her husband, Joshua, of Drums; grandchildren, Jordyn, Avery and Kyra Chepolis, Olivia, Emma, Nate and Luke Thomas; sisters, Carol Fisher and her husband, Joseph and Aida Mae Lecitshon, both of Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

A public celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Doug's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.