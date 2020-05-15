DALLAS — E. Jean Wilson (Monk), 91, of Dallas, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home in East Dallas. Born Nov. 11, 1928, in Dallas, she was the daughter of Earl and Irene Johnson Monk. Jean was a graduate of Dallas Borough High School. In 1949, she married Tex Wilson, and they celebrated their 71st anniversary in April of this year. They have lived in the same home the entire time. Jean originally worked as a switchboard operator for Commonwealth Telephone before becoming 'the secretary' at Dallas Senior High School from 1962, until she retired in 1993. Considered to be 'the cornerstone' of the school, Jean loved and remembered the thousands of students that came in the office during that time. A devout Christian, Jean was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dallas. She was a tireless worker at the church for all the suppers, rummage sales, picnics, and funerals. Jean was a member of The DORCAS society of St. Paul's as well as The Irem Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of Eastern Star Chapter #396, Dallas. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and knitting. Jean will be remembered for her unwavering love and sacrifice for all her friends and family, especially for her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William and Robert Monk; sisters, Charlotte (Tooties) Denmon, Doris Mallin, and Ruth Quinn. Jean was the last of four girls and two boys who were all vital members of the community, and touched many lives both young and old. They will all be sorely missed. Jean is survived by her husband, Tex, her children, Tex E. Wilson, of Dallas, Catherine Ksiazek, of Nevada, and Ted Wilson, of Dallas. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Samantha Jean Dymond, of Nevada, and Alicia Kay Dymond, of Oklahoma. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Goodbye Jean, Mom, Grandma, Aunt Jean, Mrs. Wilson. Your journey is over and your path complete. No more worries. You are with your Lord and Savior; of that we have no doubt. Because of the COVID-19 requirements, memorial services will be announced at a later date. If you wish to contribute, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, c/o 474 Yalick Rd., Dallas, 18612, in honor of Jean Wilson. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612.



