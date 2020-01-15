DALLAS — E. May Chamberlain, 88, Dallas, passed into eternal sleep Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family and beloved chocolate lab, Niki.

Born Estella May Evans in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Evan and Estella G. Price Evans.

May was a graduate of Kingston Township High School, Class of 1949. She was drum majorette and elected May queen of her class. May was employed by Acme Markets Warehouse, Forty Fort, for 37 years until her retirement. She had formed strong friendships with her co-workers that remained steadfast through the years.

May was a member of Dallas United Methodist Church and an active member of the church choir. She had served on many committees with the church over time. May was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 396, Dallas. She enjoyed spending time with her family whether in person or on the phone reminiscing about days gone by.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald (Duck) in 2004; a sister, Ruth Murray; brothers Tom, Evan (Hat) and Jack Evans; daughter-in-law Carolyn Lauer Chamberlain.

Surviving are a sister, Wahneta (Pug) Berti, Dallas; sons Donald C., Dallas, Kenneth L. and his wife Cindy, Shavertown; daughter, Amy L. Thomas and her husband Brian, Dallas; nephew, the Rev. Dr. John Murray, Palmyra, whom she had raised.

May was a loving and proud grandmother to four grandchildren, Christine Binkley, Kenneth Jr. , Sidney and Jordan Thomas.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the Dallas United Methodist Church, 4 Parsonage St., Dallas, with the Rev. Craig Gomer and the Rev. Dr. William Lewis officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Dr. Michael Kovalick for their care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial contributions be made to a in her name.