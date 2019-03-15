FORTY FORT — Earl John Carter Jr., 88, of Forty Fort, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at River Run Healthcare Center in Kingston.

Born Oct. 20, 1930, in Trenton, N.J., Earl was the son of the late Earl Carter Sr. and Edna (Erb) Carter.

A veteran of the Korean War, Earl served in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Japan, he met the love of his life and future wife, Makiko Atsumi.

Earl was a longtime and very active member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre.

He worked for many years in the printing industry and was employed by Payne Printery Inc. and Offset Paperback, Dallas.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Makiko Atsumi Carter.

Surviving are his children, Shirley Lynn Williams and her husband, Donald, of Sinking Spring, Gary Allen Carter and his wife, Patricia, of Wyoming, Robert Dale Carter and his wife, Jennifer, of Concord, Mass., and Susan Carol Lindbuchler and her husband, Karl, of Nanticoke; four grandchildren: Aaron, Owen, Ryan and Leighton; his sisters, Edna May McKeown, of Hamilton Square, N.J., and Rita Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.