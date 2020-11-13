1/
CHASE — Ed Chesnovitch, 82 a resident of Chase, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Meadows Nursing Center in Dallas, after a long illness.

Born Nov. 27, 1937, in Edwardsville, he was the son of the late Leo and Agatha Chesnovitch. Ed was a 1955 graduate of Edwardsville High School, as well as a parishioner of Saint Mary's Annunciation. He went on to work as an insurance agent for John Hancock, then Erie Insurance, where his office was located in the old bar on Grove Street his parents once owned.

He was married to his bride, Beverley Evanitus, of Kingston, for 50 years and resided in Chase for over six decades. He loved the Back Mountain and Harveys Lake. Ed had the gift of gab and enjoyed talking to anyone!

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra and his wife, Beverley.

He is survived by his son, Ed, an artist on Cape Cod, Mass., granddaughters, Ann Olivia Monseur, of Dallas and Mary Rose Monseur, of Wilkes-Barre.

Interment is private and he will be laid to rest at St. Ignatius Cemetery.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
