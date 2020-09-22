1/
Edgar Hontz
SHICKSHINNY — Edgar Hontz, 89, of Shickshinny, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at the Berwick Hospital Center.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1931, the son of the late Milton and Hilda Hartman Hontz. He was a graduate of Shickshinny High School. Edgar lived on the family homestead his entire life. He was an avid hunter, bagging many bucks and other animals. He played baseball for McKendree, Bendertown, Jonestown and last with the Berwick Red Sox. Ed farmed all his life.

He enjoyed spending many years teaching his great-great-nephew, Mason Peters, about hunting and farming. He spent many hours on the porch swing, telling stories and attending Mason's go cart and micro sprint races.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Arthur Hontz.

He is survived by the love of his life of 64 years, Lydia Avis Hontz, brother, Walter Hontz and several nieces and nephews.

Ed will be remembered for being a wonderful husband, uncle and a friend to everyone who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, from the Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. Jim McGee, of the Muhlenburg United Methodist Church, officiating.

Edgar will be laid to rest in Marvin Cemetery, Muhlenburg.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ed's name can be made to the Muhlenburg United Methodist Church, 83 Hunlock Harveyville Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
