SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Edith Martha Evans, 94, a resident of Heartlands of Severna Park, Maryland, formerly of Mountain Top, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in the Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, Maryland.

She was born in West Hazleton, a daughter of the late William and Martha Schultz Good. Edith was a graduate of West Hazleton High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for many years as an operator for the Bell Telephone Co. in Hazleton.

Edith was a devoted member of the Mountain Top Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl G. Evans, in 1999. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Douglas William Good, and by her sisters, Marion Warren, Barbara Jean Letowt and Lois Todd.

Edith is survived by her daughter, June Eyet and her husband, Irwin Charles Eyet III, of Crofton, Md.; grandchildren Jeffrey Charles Eyet and his wife, Janelle, of Lafayette, Calif., and Karen Elizabeth Gaitan and her husband, John, of North Brentwood, Md.; great-granddaughter Harper Eyet; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Neil Partington will officiate. Interment will be in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edith's memory to the Mountain Top Presbyterian Church, 9 Chestnut St., Mountain Top, PA 18707.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Edith's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.