MOUNTAIN TOP — Edmund Kaczmarek (better known as Big Ed), 87, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Ed was born on Feb. 21, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Raymond and Anna Kaczmarek. He was a 1949 graduate of Coughlin High School.

He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and, after an honorable discharge, worked as a milkman for Purvin Dairy, Wilkes-Barre, for 13 years. His remaining working career was with the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement.

Ed's passion was gardening. He achieved the status of Master Gardener and all his friends and neighbors can attest to his generosity as he gave away most of what he grew. He loved his Phillies and Eagles and he was an avid Penn State fan. He was so proud of his fruit orchard and enjoyed fishing every chance he got.

Edmund had been married to the love of his life, Evelyn Casper, for 64 years. They enjoyed many years of polka dancing, listening to Elvis, traveling and spending time with their beloved family.

Ed is a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Edmund was preceded in death by an infant brother, Raymond, and his brother, Bernard Kaczmarek.

In addition to his wife, Evelyn, Edmund is survived by his daughter, Karen Barry, of Wilkes-Barre, and her husband Charles; his daughter, Marlene Burkhardt, of State College, and her husband, Russell; and his daughter, Janelle Kaczmarek, of Exeter. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Kaczmarek, of Bethel, and his wife, Mary; and his sister, Sara Zavada, of Reading. He was very proud of his four grandchildren, Brian Barry and his wife, Shani, Brad Barry and his wife, Michallynn, Russ Burkhardt, and Sara Pugh and her husband, Brian.

Edmund was a devoted father, brother, grandfather and friend, and will be greatly missed.

The family of Edmund wishes to express special thanks for all the genuine heartfelt care and support he received from Residential Hospice, the great staff at Smith Nursing Facility in Mountain Top and the Veteran's Administration.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Jude Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd. (Route 309), Mountain Top. Family and friends attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church on Monday.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's memory can be made to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711, or Smith's Healthcare, 453 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, PA 18707.

