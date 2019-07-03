MOUNTAIN TOP — Edmund P. Popielarski, M.D., 71, of Mountain Top, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Zygmund and Josephine (Garwacki) Popielarski. Ed received his B.S. degree in biology from Kings College and then his M.D. from Temple University School of Medicine. Prior to retiring, he worked for the PA Bureau of Disability Determination. Ed was a loving husband, father and brother who will be greatly missed.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Patricia; their son, Paul; and a brother, Joseph.

Surviving are his son, Mark, of Highlands Ranch, Colo; sisters Maryann Mengak and husband Ed, and Betsy Zurek and husband Mark, all of Mountain Top; sister-in-law Teresa Popielarski, of Plains Township; and godmother Victoria Garwacki, of Wilkes-Barre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday evening at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.