Edna L. Newberry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EXETER — Edna L. Newberry, 78, of Exeter, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Forest City Nursing Center. She was the widow of Clarence A. Newberry, who died in 2008.

Born in Kingston, daughter of the late Harold and Eleanor Miller Cragle, she was a member of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke. Prior to retirement, she was employed in the Creel department at Warp Processing in Exeter.

Surviving are two sons: Harold Newberry and wife, Lois, of Exeter; Brian Newberry and wife, Karen, of Nanticoke; a daughter: Lorinda Marusak and husband, John, of Nanticoke; four grandchildren: Hedi Winters; Nicole Gilroy; John and Matthew Mayewski; 7 great-grandchildren: Tracy Booker; Ashlynn, Brynlee, and Bryella Gilroy; John Jr. and Jackson Mayewski; Ava Kasa; one great-great-grandchild: Stella Potroski; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Markiewicz, and two sisters, Nancy Dick and Martha Cragle.

As per her request, private funeral services will be held. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved