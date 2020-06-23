EXETER — Edna L. Newberry, 78, of Exeter, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Forest City Nursing Center. She was the widow of Clarence A. Newberry, who died in 2008.

Born in Kingston, daughter of the late Harold and Eleanor Miller Cragle, she was a member of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke. Prior to retirement, she was employed in the Creel department at Warp Processing in Exeter.

Surviving are two sons: Harold Newberry and wife, Lois, of Exeter; Brian Newberry and wife, Karen, of Nanticoke; a daughter: Lorinda Marusak and husband, John, of Nanticoke; four grandchildren: Hedi Winters; Nicole Gilroy; John and Matthew Mayewski; 7 great-grandchildren: Tracy Booker; Ashlynn, Brynlee, and Bryella Gilroy; John Jr. and Jackson Mayewski; Ava Kasa; one great-great-grandchild: Stella Potroski; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Markiewicz, and two sisters, Nancy Dick and Martha Cragle.

As per her request, private funeral services will be held. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.