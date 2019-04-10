HANOVER TWP. — Edna Levandoski, 98, formerly of the Upper Askam section of Hanover Township, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Guardian HealthCare Center, Sheatown section of Newport Township.

Born in Upper Askam section of Hanover Township on March 20, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anastasia (Andruskevich) Evanoski.

She was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1939, and she was employed by several local dress companies until her retirement. She was also a member of the ILGWU and she was a member of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood section of Hanover Township.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley E. Levandoski; granddaughter, Jennifer Cresko; sister, Margaret Zavishlak; and brothers, Joseph and Victor Evanoski.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda Cresko and her husband, Richard; son, Alan Levandoski and his wife, Audrey; grandson, Kevin Cresko and his wife, Erin; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Thomas and Emily; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Rd., Hanover Township, with the Rev. Richard Cirba officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Funeral arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

The family would like to thank Care Givers of America, especially Janie, Mary and Barbara, who assisted Mom for many years. In addition, we would like to thank Dr. Wolanin and the entire staff of Guardian HealthCare for their loving care for our Mom during her final months.