CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Edna Louise Kantor, 79, of Crossville, Tenn., died Monday, July 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held on at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Monday.