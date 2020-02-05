Edward A. Skipalis (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward A. Skipalis.
Service Information
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA
18706
(570)-822-8575
Obituary
Send Flowers

HANOVER TWP. — Edward A. Skipalis, age 83, of Hanover Township passed away in Wilkes Barre General Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

He was born in Hanover Township, on Nov. 10, 1936, the son of the late Zigmund and Katherine Witinski Skipalis.

He was a life resident of Hanover Township where he graduated from Hanover High School. He was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch. Edward was employed by Hart Manufacturing.

Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Irene (Yankovich) Skipalis, in 2010.

Surviving are brothers Andrew and Zigmund Skipalis, both of Hanover Township; sister Catherine Kuklewicz, Hanover Township; numerous nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Times Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.