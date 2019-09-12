WILKES-BARRE — Edward B. Jacobs, 84, of South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, died on Sept. 10, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare in Nanticoke.

He graduated from Meyers High School, Class of 1953, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Apart from his military service, Ed resided in the Wyoming Valley for his entire life, and had been employed at Kannar Corp., Foster Wheeler and Valley Manufacturing, retiring from King Fifth Wheel in 2000. He enjoyed his retirement, either with a periodic escape to Cape May, or more frequently, from his front porch with his pets, a cold drink and a cigar.

Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Janet Jacobs; daughter Kimberly Webster and her husband, Rick, of Seaford, Del.; son Kevin and his wife, Lynnette Simon, of Marshfield, Mass.; sister Mary Beth Rickard, of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren Andrew and his wife, Katie, Jacob and Noah; and nephews and nieces.

The family wishes to offer a special thanks to the Guardian and hospice staff, Ed's South Wilkes-Barre neighbors and to Ed's roommate at Guardian, Steve Brozena, for their care and kindness during Ed's illness.

Funeral at 11 a.m. on Monday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. James Quinn, officiating. The interment with military honors will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

