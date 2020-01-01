LAFLIN — Edward Barnak, 55, of Laflin, passed away due to complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Dupont, May 5, 1964, and was the son of Robert and Diane (Clarke) Barnak.

He was a 1982 graduate of Pittston Area High School. He earned an associate degree from Penn State, Dunmore, and a bachelor of science degree from Kings College in Wilkes-Barre. Ed worked for Shared Medical Systems in Malvern and many years for MetLife where he worked as an IT project manager, Clarks Summit.

Ed loved spending time with Ruthie and his children and was very active with their lives and activities. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a member of the Shiny Mt. Hunting Club where he enjoyed hunting with his father and brother.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Ruth (Johanssen) Barnak; his children, Jared, Madelyn and Christian, all at home; also surviving is his brother Robert and his wife Sherralee of Plains Township and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, with Fr. Andrew Kurovsky, officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, Kiesinger Funeral Services, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church Saturday morning, as there will be no procession from the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St. Peckville, PA 18452.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.