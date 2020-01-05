PLYMOUTH TWP. — Edward C. Brozena, 91, of Plymouth Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Wilkes Barre General Hospital.

Born Jan. 7, 1928, in Plymouth Township, he was the son of the late Charles Brozena and Julia (Kravitz)(Taylor) Brozena. He attended Harter High School and was a veteran of World War II with the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 463 and the Post 1425, Plymouth.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an electrician/lineman with Local 1319 IBEW.

Edward greatly enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a family man and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Brozena.

Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, the former Kay Skubanich; children, Jeanne Brozena, of Hanover Township, Nancy Walker, of Plains Township, and Edward J. Brozena and his partner, Ida Hudak, of Plymouth; grandchildren, Michael Walker and his wife, Holly, Erik Walker and his wife, Lauren, Tiffany Williams and her husband, Ryan, and Robyn Brozena; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Township.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Contributions, if desired, may be made to All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth, PA 18651.

Edward's family would especially like to thank the second floor nurses and staff at Allied Service Center City and the staff at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital ICU for their care and compassion.

