DALLAS — Edward C. Domzalski, of Dallas, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home, with his wife by his side, and his loved ones, due to the unfortunate reality of isolation precautions, near in spirit. Born in Glen Lyon, Pennsylvania, he was son of the late Edward and Mary (Kolbicka) Domzalski, and brother of the late Robert Domzalski. Upon graduating from Newport Township High School, where he played multiple sports, Ed enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. While serving, he attended the Coast Guard Academy, and due to his skill and love for baseball, became pitcher for their baseball team. Following an honorable discharge from military service, he pursued an education at Wilkes University and Rollins College, which led to a fulfilling career as Human Resource and Labor Relations Director at Kanaar Corporation, Interstate Brands Corporation, and Reilly Finishing Technologies, retiring in 1999. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, the former Evelyn Samuels, children, Curtis Domzalski and Lisa Flanders (husband Daniel Flanders), granddaughters, Talia Tkaczyk (husband David Tkaczyk) and Bethany Flanders, and great-grandson, Parker Tkaczyk. Edward extended his kindness to every individual he encountered throughout his fulfilling life. He found meaning and joy in helping others and was present for every life event for his loved ones, big or small. He always made time for his family even if that meant sacrificing time to himself. He was the true definition of selfless. He was the most loving and devoted father to his children, guiding them with love, patience and kindness. He loved his granddaughters, Talia and Bethany, with his whole heart, and made sure they always knew how much he loved them. He adored his great-grandson, Parker, whom he nicknamed "my buddy," and took great pride in spoiling him with endless love and attention. Ed loved and cherished Evelyn, the love of his life, always desiring what was best for her and caring deeply for her happiness. Edward will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of his loved ones, who will forever strive to honor him and his legacy in all they do. His presence is deeply missed already. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for family members only, with interment at Memorial Shrine Park, Wyoming. Should you desire, memorial remembrances may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Guiding Eyes For The Blind, or a charity of choice. Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Times Leader from May 6 to May 7, 2020.