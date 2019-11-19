KINGSTON — Edward J. Carey, M.D., of Kingston, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Kingston on Feb. 5, 1943, he was the son of Veronica Davitt Carey and Dr. John Leo Carey.

Ned was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1960, King's College in 1967 and Catholic University of America Law School, Washington D.C., in 1970. Ned's true calling was always medicine and after his graduation from Law School he attended Guadalajara University Medical School in Mexico, graduating in 1974.

Returning to the Wyoming Valley he was accepted in the Family Practice Residency Program, serving as chief resident his senior year. After completing his residency, Ned was a founding partner in C.E.C. Associates with his brother Dr. John Carey and Dr. Richard English. He maintained a practice with C.E.C. Associates from 1970 until 2000. In August of 2000, he opened a solo practice located at the Forty Fort Theatre Building.

During his time as a physician he was on the staff of Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Ned was also the medical director of the Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services for over 20+ years - a cause that has been close to his heart. In the last few years he was also medical director of the Care and Concern Free Clinic in Pittston. He retired in April 2017 after over forty years of practice.

Ned was an avid hunter, fisherman and had a passion for golf. He was a member of the Irem Temple Country Club, Kingston Lodge #395 F & A.M., 32nd Degree Mason, and Shriner, but his true dedication was his medical practice and his patients. Ned would stop everything when a patient, friend, or family member called because they were sick; often making house calls.

Ned is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Daily; his children, John Carey (Jessica), Jennifer Carey, Beth Carey (Eric Wuttke); his five grandchildren, Ennis, Agnes, Liam, Bennett & Rowan; and his siblings Dr. Jonelle Rowe and Dr. John Carey (Janet); as well as many nieces and nephews.

He loved his work, he loved his patients, and most of all he loved his family.

The family would like to thank those people who helped him through his difficult journey: Dr. David Greenwald and the staff at Medical Oncology Associates, Beth Gager and the other nurses at the Commonwealth Visiting Nurses and a special thanks to his brother Dr. John Carey.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 25, 2019, at from the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, may be made to Medical Oncology's Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704, which assists cancer patients in need to obtain costly prescription drugs and nutritional supplements.