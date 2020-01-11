Edward De Fabo (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church
9601 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, DC
Obituary
BETHESDA, Md. — Dr. Edward De Fabo passed peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Bethesda, Maryland.

Born June 10, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre to the late John and Anna (nee Marcone) DeFabo. He attended King's College and received his Ph.D. from George Washington University. In a long research career he investigated the effects of UV radiation on living systems. He chaired and was senior author on the SCOPE reports, one of the earliest multidisciplinary assessments of the effects of increased UV on the biosphere for which he received the Global Ozone Award from the Montreal Protocol. He made significant contributions to understanding the effects of UV on the immune system and the role of UV and sunlight exposure in melanoma.

Ed was the beloved husband of Frances Noonan De Fabo; devoted brother of Paul De Fabo (partner, Dolores) and of the late Diane Zwald and Theresa De Fabo; loving uncle of Paul (wife, Diane and children, Ryan and Samantha), Jeffrey, Susan, Julie, John, Michael and Eric. His first wife, Athena Macris De Fabo, predeceased him in 1985.

A funeral Mass was celebrated in Bethesda, Maryland, on Jan. 2, 2020 and private burial held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Dr. De Fabo may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().

For a full obituary and to sign the family guest book, please see www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
