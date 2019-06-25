DUPONT — Edward Emmanuel Boyanoski, 95, of Dupont, died Friday evening, May 17, 2019, at his home. His wife, the former Eleanor Labashosky, preceded him in death on April 28, 2012.

He was born in Dupont, a son of the late Bernard and Johanna Lukasik Boyanoski and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. He also attended Drexel University.

Edward was a WWII army veteran, having served in the Pacific theater, stationed in India in the supply office. He was awarded a medal by President Donald Trump for his service and was asked by the president to accept it on behalf of his mother, who had her four sons serving our nation at a time of war, at the same time. He also served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont; a past member of the Holy Name Society of the Church and the VFW Post 4909; a 20-year treasurer of the Polish American Citizens Club; and a past member of the Lions Club and the Good Fellows Club, all of Dupont. He was a member of the Pittston Area School Board for many years.

He was employed as a supervisor for Potlatch, Ransom Township, until his retirement.

Surviving are a daughter, Janet Martin, of New York, N.Y.; a son, Steven Boyanoski, of Bethlehem; nine grandchildren, Amy Rose, Christopher, Brooke, Beth, Alissa, Edward III, Timothy, Hannah and Molly; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Edward D. Boyanoski II; a sister, Evelyn; brothers Edwin, Emmanuel and Ernest; and an infant brother, Edward.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Interment will be at St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angels in Africa, 335 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10017.