WILKES-BARRE — Edward F. Novick, 96, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Born Dec. 15, 1922, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Edward and Johanna Grapski Novick.
Ed was a truck driver for the Stegmaier Brewing Company until its closing. His love for driving kept him working for other companies and he gave many rides to family and friends through the years. He was also a timekeeper and scorekeeper for Wilkes-Barre Barons basketball for several years.
A gentle and humble man, Ed was a great storyteller with a sense of humor. He enjoyed reading and was a 73-year Chicago Cubs fan.
His son, Edward T. Novick, died Aug. 14, 2007. Six brothers and sisters also preceded him in death.
Ed will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Margaret Maher, with whom he celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Sept. 23; daughters Peggy Hines, of Milltown, N.J., and Karen Novick, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren Amber Novick, Danielle Tyson, Ryan Novick, Mark Hines, Laura DeCherico and Eric Hines; great-grandchildren Dominique and Darrian Tyson, Kylie Hummel-Novick, Ryleigh Novick, Leah and Gwen Hines and Gabriella DeCherico; great-great-granddaughter Laylah Tyson; and other family and friends.
Celebration of Ed's Life will begin with visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, West Pittston.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Ed's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019